Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) is Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,213,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 22,492 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for 5.7% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Enbridge worth $67,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 112.3% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth $33,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 33.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.10. 2,285,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,916,445. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $43.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.32.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

ENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.