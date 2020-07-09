Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Shares Down 17%

Ensign Energy Services Inc (TSE:ESI) shares were down 17% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.73, approximately 1,471,728 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,319,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESI shares. Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$0.60 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$0.90 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$0.60 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.68.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $143.20 million and a P/E ratio of -0.72.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.16) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$383.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$385.95 million. Analysts predict that Ensign Energy Services Inc will post -1.3599999 EPS for the current year.

About Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

