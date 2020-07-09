Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 299,654 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,534,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,654 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $238,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Domani Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. DZ Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.82.

NYSE JPM traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.30. 18,427,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,296,814. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $282.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

