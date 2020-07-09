Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $212.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) to announce $212.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $213.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $212.00 million. Esperion Therapeutics posted sales of $980,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21,614.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year sales of $261.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $240.84 million to $298.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $196.23 million, with estimates ranging from $110.00 million to $255.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,492.02% and a negative return on equity of 627.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ESPR. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.73. The company had a trading volume of 37,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,828. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $76.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 57.2% during the first quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 205,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after buying an additional 74,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,313,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,930,000 after acquiring an additional 44,761 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

