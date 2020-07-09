Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,370,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the June 15th total of 8,120,000 shares. Currently, 35.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 690,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,313,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,930,000 after acquiring an additional 44,761 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 906,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,577,000 after purchasing an additional 241,629 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 405,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,198,000 after purchasing an additional 114,392 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 387,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after buying an additional 92,502 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESPR stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,828. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.17 and a 200-day moving average of $48.13. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $76.98.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 627.38% and a negative net margin of 5,492.02%. Esperion Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 98.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -5.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ESPR shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

