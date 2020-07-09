Ethereum Gold (ETG) Hits Market Cap of $372,535.20

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 9th. In the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded up 23% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. Ethereum Gold has a total market cap of $372,535.20 and approximately $6,469.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010836 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.84 or 0.01999096 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00180677 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00064362 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000977 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000196 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00115606 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold launched on October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 tokens. The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.ethereumgold.info . The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

