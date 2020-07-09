Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Eversource Energy by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ES. UBS Group lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.06.

NYSE:ES traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.30. The company had a trading volume of 61,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,476. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.26. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $60.69 and a one year high of $99.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.80%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

