Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group

Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CAHPF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Evolution Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Evolution Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

CAHPF traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.29. The company had a trading volume of 62,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,528. Evolution Mining has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.04.

Evolution Mining Limited engages in identifying, developing, and operating gold related projects in Australia and New Zealand. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2018, it operated five wholly-owned gold mines located in Cowal in New South Wales; Cracow, Mt Carlton, and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; and Mungari in Western Australia, as well as had an economic interest in the Ernest Henry copper-gold operation in Queensland.

