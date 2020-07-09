Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EVKIF has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Evonik Industries has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Evonik Industries stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.34. 230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.58. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $30.72.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

