Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Increased by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,537 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.14. The stock had a trading volume of 18,056,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,445,604. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $77.88. The firm has a market cap of $185.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Argus lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.09.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

