Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,055,993,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,551,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,046,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611,498 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,632,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after buying an additional 4,222,270 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,832,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $980,847,000 after buying an additional 4,097,287 shares during the period. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $1.35 on Thursday, reaching $41.79. 855,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,742,476. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $77.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $182.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.41.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.09.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

