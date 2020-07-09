Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Increased by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,609 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook stock traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.58. 29,757,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,633,055. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.76 and a 200 day moving average of $203.92. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $247.65. The company has a market capitalization of $693.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.50.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $201,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $124,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,076 shares of company stock valued at $14,963,286. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

