Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,610 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Retirement Network lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Facebook by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Facebook by 6.9% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 770 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $167.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $242.64. 14,026,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,243,616. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.11. The firm has a market cap of $691.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $247.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $201,517.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,076 shares of company stock valued at $14,963,286 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.