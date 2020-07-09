FansTime (FTI) Price Up 39.9% This Week

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 9th. In the last week, FansTime has traded up 39.9% against the US dollar. One FansTime token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, CoinEgg, Gate.io and CoinMex. FansTime has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010835 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.61 or 0.01996165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00180591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00064154 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000970 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000195 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00115390 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FansTime

FansTime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, CoinMex, Gate.io, HADAX, FCoin and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

