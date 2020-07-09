Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.13

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.13 and last traded at $22.02, with a volume of 192695 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.60.

FTCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded Farfetch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Farfetch from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Farfetch from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Farfetch from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Farfetch in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.61.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 2.89.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 32.15% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $331.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.81 million. Research analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 751.8% during the 1st quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 102,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 90,088 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 213.6% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 155,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 105,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 11.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,589,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

