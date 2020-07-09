Farfetch Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 33,271 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 12,408% compared to the typical volume of 266 put options.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FTCH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Farfetch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BTIG Research raised Farfetch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Farfetch from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Farfetch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.61.

Shares of FTCH stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.51. The stock had a trading volume of 97,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,517,259. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average is $12.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 2.89. Farfetch has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $22.11.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $331.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.81 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 32.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 61,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at about $830,000. Finally, Barker Partnership L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,579,000. 67.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

