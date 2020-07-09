finnCap Group (LON:FCAP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

finnCap Group (LON:FCAP) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.49 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

FCAP stock opened at GBX 23 ($0.28) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $39.28 million and a P/E ratio of 15.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 17.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 19.61. finnCap Group has a 1 year low of GBX 13.50 ($0.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 27 ($0.33).

In other finnCap Group news, insider Richard Charles Snow acquired 233,333 shares of finnCap Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £34,999.95 ($43,071.56). Also, insider Sam Smith sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.18), for a total transaction of £45,000 ($55,377.80).

finnCap Group plc provides various financial services to various growth companies in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate financing, equity capital markets and corporate broking, mergers and acquisitions, financial advisory, research, sales trading and market making, private fundraising, sell-side advisory, buy-side advisory, and debt advisory services, as well as engages in the equity sale and investment activities.

