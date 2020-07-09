First American Trust FSB Acquires 1,547 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,393 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,164,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $168,472,000 after purchasing an additional 76,804 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,747,000 after purchasing an additional 63,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.36.

Walt Disney stock traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.66. The company had a trading volume of 13,583,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,552,074. The company has a market capitalization of $210.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.