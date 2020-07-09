First American Trust FSB Acquires New Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,374,000. Booking accounts for about 1.2% of First American Trust FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,749,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $1,491,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Booking by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Booking by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,434.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $1,700.00 to $1,225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,070.00 to $2,030.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Booking from $1,600.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,712.81.

Booking stock traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,661.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,654.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,675.04.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 78.22% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

