First American Trust FSB Boosts Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,053 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 1.5% of First American Trust FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in CVS Health by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in CVS Health by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 16,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 799 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.14. 9,394,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,376,949. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.69. The company has a market cap of $84.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

