First American Trust FSB Boosts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First American Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,461 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 1.2% of First American Trust FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 38.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $77,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,391,358,826.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $396,376,000 over the last ninety days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.16.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $56.66. 12,497,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,697,038. The firm has a market cap of $173.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.