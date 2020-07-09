First American Trust FSB Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,672 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 162.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,922,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,423 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,826,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,152,000 after purchasing an additional 807,854 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,886,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,080,000 after purchasing an additional 162,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,517,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,569,000 after purchasing an additional 214,710 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $88.40. 2,907,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,524,678. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $76.49 and a twelve month high of $89.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.10.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

