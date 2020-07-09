First American Trust FSB Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.0% of First American Trust FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,715,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,414,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 14,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,814,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,536.87.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $13.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,503.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,587,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,568. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,427.71 and its 200-day moving average is $1,356.98. The company has a market cap of $1,026.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

