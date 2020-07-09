First American Trust FSB Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,079 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,867 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 2.0% of First American Trust FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 6.8% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 18,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 44.8% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 20,255 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 12.1% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.8% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 202,121 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.7% in the second quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,517 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,654,214. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stephens cut their price target on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.15.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.07. 8,363,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,414,883. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $378.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.