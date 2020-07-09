First American Trust FSB Grows Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

First American Trust FSB increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 78.6% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 36.7% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period.

MBB stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,008,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,953. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.67. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $104.79 and a 12 month high of $111.31.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

