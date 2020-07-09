First American Trust FSB Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,299,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,265 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,055,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,531,000 after acquiring an additional 910,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,647,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,289,000 after acquiring an additional 270,650 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,192,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,171,509,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Guggenheim raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.58.

Eli Lilly And Co stock traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,781,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,273,686. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $169.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.86. The stock has a market cap of $162.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.99, for a total transaction of $34,232,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,444,658 shares in the company, valued at $18,610,143,439.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total value of $2,769,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,646 shares in the company, valued at $6,459,919.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,005,938 shares of company stock worth $159,969,906. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.