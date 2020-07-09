First American Trust FSB Has $4.65 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 613,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,756,000 after buying an additional 34,357 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 5,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 24,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $145.59. 3,587,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,829,675. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $101.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.12. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $138.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.47.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.