First American Trust FSB Has $5.31 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First American Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.0% of First American Trust FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $37,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $93.30. 18,436,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,297,207. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $282.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.65 and its 200-day moving average is $110.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.82.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

