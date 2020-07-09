First American Trust FSB Increases Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Paypal were worth $4,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Paypal by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,224,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,201,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Paypal by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,301,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,791 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 1.7% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,320,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,658,220,000 after acquiring an additional 288,487 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,752,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,600,592,000 after acquiring an additional 180,069 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Paypal by 7.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,395,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,473,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.58.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $3,603,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,108,272.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paypal stock traded up $4.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.57. 7,230,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,161,369. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.58 and its 200 day moving average is $124.94. The stock has a market cap of $206.83 billion, a PE ratio of 114.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $182.64.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.