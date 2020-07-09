First American Trust FSB Invests $4.14 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $105.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,241. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $139.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.18.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.