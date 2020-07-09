First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. cut its stake in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,890 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 10,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 42.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCNCA. TheStreet lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

First Citizens BancShares stock traded down $11.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $373.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,585. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.38. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a twelve month low of $276.08 and a twelve month high of $542.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $394.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $423.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $402.41 million for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 22.24%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

