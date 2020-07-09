Funding Circle (LON:FCH) Shares Up 3.3%

Funding Circle Holdings PLC (LON:FCH)’s stock price shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 75 ($0.92) and last traded at GBX 73 ($0.90), 442,458 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.70 ($0.87).

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on Funding Circle from GBX 110 ($1.35) to GBX 50 ($0.62) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 78.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 77.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.72 million and a PE ratio of -3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Funding Circle Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and the Netherlands. Its platforms allow retail and accredited investors, banks, asset management companies, insurance companies, and government-backed entities and funds to provide business loans for small and medium sized businesses.

