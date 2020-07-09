GameCredits (GAME) Market Capitalization Tops $5.76 Million

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 9th. GameCredits has a market cap of $5.76 million and $42,079.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for $0.0824 or 0.00000891 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00477434 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00013130 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 77.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003435 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006323 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000364 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

