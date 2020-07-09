Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $392.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to report $392.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Genesco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $400.30 million and the lowest is $385.00 million. Genesco reported sales of $486.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, September 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($3.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $279.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.47 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Genesco from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Genesco from $52.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

GCO stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.99. 14,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,245. The company has a market capitalization of $264.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Genesco has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $53.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Genesco by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 577,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,912 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Genesco by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Genesco by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Genesco by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Genesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $424,000.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

