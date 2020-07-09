Global Net Lease Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:GNL)

Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th.

Global Net Lease has a dividend payout ratio of 1,333.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Global Net Lease to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.7%.

NYSE GNL opened at $16.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.76. Global Net Lease has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $79.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.40 million. Global Net Lease had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 2.93%. Research analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Aegis decreased their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $21.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.10.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

