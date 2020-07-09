Global Trust Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,551,162,000 after purchasing an additional 830,299 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,337,737,000 after purchasing an additional 36,092,723 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,676,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,137,589,000 after purchasing an additional 24,950,461 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,953,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,931,423,000 after purchasing an additional 910,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,763,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,341,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,991 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.72.

PFE stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,001,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,310,805. The stock has a market cap of $189.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,691. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

