Global Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 1,600 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 2.0% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in Mastercard by 582.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.85.

NYSE:MA traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $300.15. 4,114,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,682,638. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

In other news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 527,044 shares of company stock valued at $158,686,565 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

