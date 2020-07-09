Global Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 321 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,887 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 581.4% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 75.6% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.44. 17,320,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,441,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.36. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.45.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,901,261.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,581,924 over the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.