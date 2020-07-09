Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.9% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $10.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,496.00. 1,248,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,782,697. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,426.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,358.00. The company has a market cap of $1,020.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,580.52.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,591.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total value of $86,091.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 629 shares in the company, valued at $902,520.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 242 shares of company stock worth $342,902. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

