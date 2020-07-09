Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,705 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.2% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.14. The stock had a trading volume of 9,395,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,377,094. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $84.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,105. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.