Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $2.61 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 45.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,221 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

IEFA stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.65. 7,487,218 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.61.

