Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $691,000 Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in 3M by 18.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $80,827,000 after buying an additional 81,411 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in 3M by 2.5% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at $208,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in 3M by 5.3% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 132,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,647,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in 3M by 16.4% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 19,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total transaction of $529,394.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,492.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $2,141,684.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,988.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

Shares of MMM traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.58. 1,662,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,156,493. The company has a market cap of $89.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.23 and its 200-day moving average is $155.96. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $187.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

