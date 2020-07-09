Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $9.96 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 7.0% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 901.4% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 283,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,375,000 after purchasing an additional 255,614 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $5,528,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $259.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,194,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,075,266. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $260.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.424 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

