Global Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 183 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 918 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $3,440,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 398 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 845,766 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $248,537,000 after purchasing an additional 106,351 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 15,427 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $316.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,356,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,185. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $303.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.08. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $262.71 and a one year high of $325.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.87.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $1,848,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total transaction of $1,546,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,133.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,650 shares of company stock worth $8,208,438. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

