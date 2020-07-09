Global Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,413 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 83.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on D. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.19.

D traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.22. 6,558,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,202,777. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

