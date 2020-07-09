Global Trust Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 213.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paypal alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank lowered shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Paypal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.58.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $4.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $181.57. 7,231,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,161,777. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $182.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $3,603,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,108,272.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.