Global Trust Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 122.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,169 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $2,775,411,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $728,007,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $109,968,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,075,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $986,935,000 after buying an additional 7,601,512 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,892,254,000 after buying an additional 5,213,722 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VZ traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.38. 15,310,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,812,633. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.68 and its 200 day moving average is $57.13. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.63.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.