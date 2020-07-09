Global Trust Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,495,000 after purchasing an additional 422,207 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 110,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after buying an additional 22,606 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $24,341,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $7,348,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 57.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 41,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 15,082 shares during the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Nomura lowered their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.94.

AT&T stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.46. The stock had a trading volume of 38,849,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,158,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

