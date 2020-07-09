Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 1,003 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 73,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

VWO traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.35. 9,999,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,020,473. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.43.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

