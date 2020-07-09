Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 3,370 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12,575.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000.

EFA traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.39. 14,734,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,907,645. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $70.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.71 and a 200 day moving average of $61.43.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

